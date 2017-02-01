Experts: Greeley, northern Colorado e...

Experts: Greeley, northern Colorado economies have positive outlook for 2017

Sunday Jan 29

The Northern Colorado Economic Forecast is held annually to inform local businesses and professionals about the economic outlook for the region and state. This year should be a promising one for the economy in northern Colorado even though a few sectors in the region face uncertainty under the new Donald Trump administration.

Greeley, CO

