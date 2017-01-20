Divided Coloradans cheer and protest as President Trump takes office
US President Donald Trump and the first lady Melania Trump gesture after dancing at the Liberty Ball at the Washington DC Convention Center following Donald Trump's inauguration as the 45th President of the United States, Jan. 20, 2017. As Donald Trump took his oath of office and once again vowed to "make America great again," a group of Republicans packed inside a restaurant on East Colfax Avenue in Denver stood and recited the mantra along with the new president.
