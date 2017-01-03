Company sues Weld County over suspension due to odor
Associated PressLASALLE, Colo. x2014 A renewable energy company that has had its odorous factory shut down is suing the Weld County Commissioners over their decision to revoke the factoryx2019s permits.The Tribune of Greeley reports that Heartland Biogas has filed a lawsuit against not only the board, but also the five...
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cortez Journal News.
Add your comments below
Greeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|sorry Greeley, you suck (Dec '08)
|Dec 25
|EvolvingHuman
|7
|Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07)
|Dec 23
|Richard Cutshaw
|23
|Trump Skeptical of Colorado Ballots' Accuracy
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
|Clinton to Open Borders -more immigrants
|Oct '16
|vote4Trump
|1
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Donald Trump Visiting Greeley for Campaign Stop...
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Basketball
|Oct '16
|Wallace
|1
Find what you want!
Search Greeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC