Company sues Weld County over suspens...

Company sues Weld County over suspension due to odor

Next Story Prev Story
32 min ago Read more: Cortez Journal News

Associated PressLASALLE, Colo. x2014 A renewable energy company that has had its odorous factory shut down is suing the Weld County Commissioners over their decision to revoke the factoryx2019s permits.The Tribune of Greeley reports that Heartland Biogas has filed a lawsuit against not only the board, but also the five...

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cortez Journal News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
sorry Greeley, you suck (Dec '08) Dec 25 EvolvingHuman 7
News Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07) Dec 23 Richard Cutshaw 23
News Trump Skeptical of Colorado Ballots' Accuracy Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
Clinton to Open Borders -more immigrants Oct '16 vote4Trump 1
Trump vs Clinton 2016 Oct '16 MAGA2016 1
News Donald Trump Visiting Greeley for Campaign Stop... Oct '16 MAGA2016 1
Basketball Oct '16 Wallace 1
See all Greeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greeley Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Weld County was issued at January 03 at 10:54PM MST

Greeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Syria
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Greeley, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,955 • Total comments across all topics: 277,588,841

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC