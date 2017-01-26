Colorado Land Company holds customer appreciation dinner
Colorado Land Company did both on Friday, Jan. 20, by hosting the "3rd Annual Customer Appreciation Dinner" at Country Steak Out in Fort Morgan. Owner Kent Lindell observed, "This is our way of giving thanks to the many people we've helped to buy or sell property in the last year."
