City of Greeley Shower Head Exchange

City of Greeley Shower Head Exchange is January 21st

Monday Jan 9 Read more: KUAD-FM Windsor

Hey Greeley residents, is your old shower head inefficient and worn out? Good news for you if you answered yes! The City of Greeley will be holding a shower head exchange on January 21st at the Winter Farmers Market at Zoe's Cafe located at 715 10th St from 9 a.m. to Noon. How you get your new shower head is simple! All you have to do is be a resident of Greeley and bring your water bill with an account number and of course, an old shower head to exchange.

Greeley, CO

