City of Greeley Shower Head Exchange is January 21st

Hey Greeley residents, is your old shower head inefficient and worn out? Good news for you if you answered yes! The City of Greeley will be holding a shower head exchange on January 21st at the Winter Farmers Market at Zoe's Cafe located at 715 10th St from 9 a.m. to Noon. How you get your new shower head is simple! All you have to do is be a resident of Greeley and bring your water bill with an account number and of course, an old shower head to exchange.

