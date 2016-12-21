Woman Drives Through Egg & I on 10th Street in Greeley
Didn't know the Egg & I was a drive-thru restaurant? It's notor at least not supposed to be. A 71-year-old woman drove her car through The Egg & I restaurant on 10th St. in Greeley yesterday after she mistook the gas pedal for the brakes.
