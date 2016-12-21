Windsor Resident Pens Emotional Lette...

Windsor Resident Pens Emotional Letter Following Recent Tragedies

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: KUAD-FM Windsor

Most recently, Windsor High School was rocked by a tragic death of a student and following the events, one of Windsor's most loyal residents penned a letter to the town to show how much he still loves his community. Tony LaPorta, a graduate of the class of 2011, sent us his letter which is printed in its entirety below: Man I've missed you.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KUAD-FM Windsor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
sorry Greeley, you suck (Dec '08) Dec 25 EvolvingHuman 7
News Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07) Dec 23 Richard Cutshaw 23
News Trump Skeptical of Colorado Ballots' Accuracy Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
Clinton to Open Borders -more immigrants Oct '16 vote4Trump 1
Trump vs Clinton 2016 Oct '16 MAGA2016 1
News Donald Trump Visiting Greeley for Campaign Stop... Oct '16 MAGA2016 1
Basketball Oct '16 Wallace 1
See all Greeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greeley Forum Now

Greeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Mexico
  2. Wall Street
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
 

Greeley, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,356 • Total comments across all topics: 277,429,962

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC