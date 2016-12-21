Weld County commissioners suspend permits for smelly factory
Weld County commissioners have voted to suspend the permits of a major biogas factory that has been emitting a foul odor. The Tribune of Greeley reports that commissioners on Monday concluded that Heartland Biogas has broken almost 10 state and county rules, including air quality regulations and permitting infractions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Greeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07)
|Fri
|Richard Cutshaw
|23
|Trump Skeptical of Colorado Ballots' Accuracy
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
|Clinton to Open Borders -more immigrants
|Oct '16
|vote4Trump
|1
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Donald Trump Visiting Greeley for Campaign Stop...
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Basketball
|Oct '16
|Wallace
|1
|CSU researchers find no water-based contaminant... (Nov '15)
|Aug '16
|Elise Gingerich
|3
Find what you want!
Search Greeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC