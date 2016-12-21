Weld County charities raise $385,083 on Colorado Gives Day
An annual and statewide event, Colorado Gives Day encourages online donations to nonprofits throughout Colorado. This year, and in years past, a number of local charities teamed up as "Weld Gives" to help drive interest in, and donations to, local organizations.
