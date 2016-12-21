Stocking Stuffer Alert! Great Seats Still Available for Habajeeba Show [VIDEO]
Santa knows you've been nice this year and he wants you to have the gift of music and laughter. There is one item that can guarantee bothtickets to the Greeley Stampede Good Morning Guys Habajeeba Good Time Variety Happy Hour Comedy Show January 27th at the Union Colony Civic Center in Greeley.
