RMG - Rocky Mountain Group acquires CRE Design Engineering
In addition to the Denver office, RMG has a presence in Northern Colorado through its office in Evans that serves the Greeley area and another office in Colorado Springs. The acquisition of CRE will grow RMG to more than 80 employees and strengthen its presence along the Front Range, the company said in a statement released Wednesday.
