Judge: Greeley mother and son charged in baby's 2015 death should go to trial
Nathan and Sandy Archuleta are scheduled to appear in court for arraignment 4 p.m. March 22. Angelica Chavez's trial is scheduled to begin 8:30 a.m. March 6. A Weld District Court judge ruled Monday there was enough evidence to go to trial in the case of a mother and son accused of neglecting a 4-month-old baby until he died. The decision comes almost a year and a half after the death of Donovan Archuleta, who was under the care of his father, Roberto "Nathan" Archuleta, 31, and his mother, Angelica Chavez, 29, as well as Nathan's mother, Sandy Archuleta, 53, when he died.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greeley Tribune.
Add your comments below
Greeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07)
|Fri
|Richard Cutshaw
|23
|Trump Skeptical of Colorado Ballots' Accuracy
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
|Clinton to Open Borders -more immigrants
|Oct '16
|vote4Trump
|1
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Donald Trump Visiting Greeley for Campaign Stop...
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Basketball
|Oct '16
|Wallace
|1
|CSU researchers find no water-based contaminant... (Nov '15)
|Aug '16
|Elise Gingerich
|3
Find what you want!
Search Greeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC