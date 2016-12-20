Greeley teaching assistant suspected of sexual assault of child

Jerica Zoe Enriquez, 24, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust and obscenity to a minor, both felonies, according to a Greeley Police Department news release. Enriquez was hired in 2011 by Greeley-Evans School District 6 as paraprofessional special education assistant.

