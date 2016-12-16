Greeley man convicted in toddler's murder gets life sentence
A Greeley man has been sentenced to life in prison for abusing and killing his girlfriend's 2-year-old son. John Melvin White, 34, was convicted by jury last month, after an 11-day trial, of first-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death, according to the Weld County District Attorney's Office.
