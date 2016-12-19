Greeley churchgoers contribute $7,000 to school in wake of voters rejecting funding measure
St. Patrick Presbyterian Church Pastor Michael Mathews put a lot of effort into trying to get Ballot Issue 3A passed for Greeley-Evans School District 6. So did many others, but Mathews was also on the Citizens Advisory Committee that formally recommended a tax increase to fund schools. He had skin in the game, but he also knows many others do as well.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Greeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07)
|Fri
|Richard Cutshaw
|23
|Trump Skeptical of Colorado Ballots' Accuracy
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
|Clinton to Open Borders -more immigrants
|Oct '16
|vote4Trump
|1
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Donald Trump Visiting Greeley for Campaign Stop...
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Basketball
|Oct '16
|Wallace
|1
|CSU researchers find no water-based contaminant... (Nov '15)
|Aug '16
|Elise Gingerich
|3
Find what you want!
Search Greeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC