"Greeley 1916," now available at Greeley Tribune offices
The book chronicles the myriad events that happened in Greeley and Weld County in 1916, stripped straight from Peters' 100 Years Ago columns that run weekly in the Greeley Tribune. In addition to the columns, the book offers advertisements and diagrams from the old newspapers but no photos because there were very few photos in the 1916 newspapers, and those that were there were of very poor quality.
