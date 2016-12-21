Banner expands hours at urgent-care c...

Banner expands hours at urgent-care centers in Northern Colorado

Banner Medical Group is expanding operating hours for its two urgent-care clinics in Northern Colorado starting Jan. 1, the health-care provider announced on Wednesday. Banner Summit View Urgent Care at 2001 70th Ave., Suite 110, in Greeley, and Banner Skyline Urgent Care at 2555 E. 13th St., Suite 110, in Loveland, will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. daily.

