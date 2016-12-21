Banner expands hours at urgent-care centers in Northern Colorado
Banner Medical Group is expanding operating hours for its two urgent-care clinics in Northern Colorado starting Jan. 1, the health-care provider announced on Wednesday. Banner Summit View Urgent Care at 2001 70th Ave., Suite 110, in Greeley, and Banner Skyline Urgent Care at 2555 E. 13th St., Suite 110, in Loveland, will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. daily.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Boulder County Business Report.
Add your comments below
Greeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|sorry Greeley, you suck (Dec '08)
|Dec 25
|EvolvingHuman
|7
|Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07)
|Dec 23
|Richard Cutshaw
|23
|Trump Skeptical of Colorado Ballots' Accuracy
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
|Clinton to Open Borders -more immigrants
|Oct '16
|vote4Trump
|1
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Donald Trump Visiting Greeley for Campaign Stop...
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Basketball
|Oct '16
|Wallace
|1
Find what you want!
Search Greeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC