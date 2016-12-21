A new book by Mike Peters, - Greeley 1916' is on sale now

Living in Greeley and Weld County all these years, do you remember when the town board of Hudson passed some new ordinances, including an inside-the-town speed limit of 12 mph? They also made it unlawful to ride bicycles on the sidewalk, and to allow cattle to roam inside the town limits. Or were you in the neighborhood when seven men in Eaton were arrested for drinking and fighting? They were taken to jail and fined $9.25 each, except for one fighter, who jumped from the moving police car while they were being taken to Greeley.

