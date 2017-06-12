Senate Banking to hear from McWatters on fostering economic growth

As part of a series of hearings on fostering economic growth, the Senate Banking Committee will hear the perspective of financial regulators next Thursday, June 22, including testimony from NCUA Acting Chairman J. Mark McWatters. Last Friday, NAFCU witness Steve Grooms, president and CEO of 1st Liberty Federal Credit Union of Great Falls, Mont., appeared before the committee and said that NAFCU stood ready to work with Congress on meaningful regulatory relief for the credit union industry.

