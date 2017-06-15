Montana sheriff charged with partner/...

Montana sheriff charged with partner/family member assault

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 16 Read more: SFGate

This June 15, 2017, booking photo provided by the Helena Police Department shows Cascade County Sheriff Bob Edwards. Edwards was arrested in Helena, Mont., on a misdemeanor charge of partner or family member assault after his girlfriend reported he pushed her into a TV stand in a hotel room.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Great Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I notice people don't talk much on the great fa... Jun 8 Sleern 2
Isaiah Dailing (Mar '15) Jun 4 hahaha 3
Hi, I live in the deep South but lived in Monta... Jun 3 Sleern 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10) May '17 Amazenblue 77
John Jennings May '17 Transplant 1
Daphne sellers (Aug '14) Apr '17 Jay 2
Ulm Music Thread (Jan '15) Mar '17 Musikologist 5
See all Great Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Great Falls Forum Now

Great Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Great Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Wildfires
  4. Iraq
  5. Sarah Palin
 

Great Falls, MT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,639 • Total comments across all topics: 282,114,182

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC