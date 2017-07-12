McWatters testifies before Senate Ban...

McWatters testifies before Senate Banking today on economic growth

Wednesday Jun 21

NCUA Acting Chairman J. Mark McWatters is set to testify today before the Senate Banking Committee as part of the panel's series of hearings focused on fostering economic growth. NAFCU will attend today's hearing, which is slated to begin at 10 a.m. Eastern.

