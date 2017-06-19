Influx of chilly air to put summer on...

Influx of chilly air to put summer on hold in the northwestern US

Saturday Jun 10 Read more: AccuWeather.com

The heat wave baking the central and eastern United States will turn a cold shoulder to the West Coast, where chilly rain and mountain snow will delay summer weather. "A cool blast combined with a storm moving in from the Pacific will make it seem like early spring instead of early summer across the Northwest this weekend," AccuWeather Meteorologist Bill Deger said.

