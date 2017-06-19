Influx of chilly air to put summer on hold in the northwestern US
The heat wave baking the central and eastern United States will turn a cold shoulder to the West Coast, where chilly rain and mountain snow will delay summer weather. "A cool blast combined with a storm moving in from the Pacific will make it seem like early spring instead of early summer across the Northwest this weekend," AccuWeather Meteorologist Bill Deger said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AccuWeather.com.
Great Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I notice people don't talk much on the great fa...
|Jun 8
|Sleern
|2
|Isaiah Dailing (Mar '15)
|Jun 4
|hahaha
|3
|Hi, I live in the deep South but lived in Monta...
|Jun 3
|Sleern
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10)
|May 25
|Amazenblue
|77
|John Jennings
|May '17
|Transplant
|1
|Daphne sellers (Aug '14)
|Apr '17
|Jay
|2
|Ulm Music Thread (Jan '15)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|5
