Gianforte to donate $50,000 to press ...

Gianforte to donate $50,000 to press group to settle assault case

Republican congressional candidate Greg Gianforte pauses as he speaks to supporters during a campaign meet and greet at Lions Park on May 23, 2017 in Great Falls, Mont. Greg Gianforte -- the Republican U.S. representative-elect who won a Montana congressional seat 24 hours after allegedly "body-slamming" Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs -- sent a letter to Jacobs Wednesday apologizing for his actions.

