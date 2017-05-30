Agri-Pulse: Ag Sec'y Suggests Crop Insurance Is Being Abused

PULSE : AG SEC'Y SUGGESTS CROP INSURANCE IS BEING ABUSED Jun. 5, 2017 Agri-Pulse reports: At the 2017 Montana Ag Summit in Great Falls, Mont., last week, Ag Sec'y Sonny Perdue suggests crop insurance is being abused. Perdue also repeated a warning about crop insurance that he's been making in recent appearances.

