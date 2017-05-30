Agri-Pulse: Ag Sec'y Suggests Crop In...

Agri-Pulse: Ag Sec'y Suggests Crop Insurance Is Being Abused

Next Story Prev Story
41 min ago Read more: Agri Marketing

PULSE : AG SEC'Y SUGGESTS CROP INSURANCE IS BEING ABUSED Jun. 5, 2017 Agri-Pulse reports: At the 2017 Montana Ag Summit in Great Falls, Mont., last week, Ag Sec'y Sonny Perdue suggests crop insurance is being abused. Perdue also repeated a warning about crop insurance that he's been making in recent appearances.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Agri Marketing.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Great Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Isaiah Dailing (Mar '15) 9 hr hahaha 3
Hi, I live in the deep South but lived in Monta... Sat Sleern 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10) May 25 Amazenblue 77
John Jennings May 20 Transplant 1
Daphne sellers (Aug '14) Apr '17 Jay 2
Ulm Music Thread (Jan '15) Mar '17 Musikologist 5
I heard ya'll go burrying people up in the moun... Mar '17 Alaura7 2
See all Great Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Great Falls Forum Now

Great Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Great Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Great Falls, MT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,354 • Total comments across all topics: 281,526,302

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC