'Sting' operation leads to recovery o...

'Sting' operation leads to recovery of stolen bees

Saturday May 13

A tip led Fresno County authorities to find stolen hives worth $170,000 in a rented bee nursery space, a cow pasture and hidden in a drainage along a freeway. Fresno County Detective Anders Solis, member of the county's agriculture crimes task force, says there were 10 victims in seven California counties in all.

