'Sting' operation leads to recovery of stolen bees
GREAT FALLS, Montana - A Montana beekeeper has recovered hives that were stolen from him in California, thanks to an agricultural sting operation. Lloyd Cunniff of Choteau reported 488 hives stolen in January, after he had transported them to California for the almond pollination season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Great Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Daphne sellers (Aug '14)
|Apr 16
|Jay
|2
|Ulm Music Thread (Jan '15)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|5
|I heard ya'll go burrying people up in the moun...
|Mar '17
|Alaura7
|2
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|Vanilla Wolf
|72
|Negoish in Black Eagle! (Jul '09)
|Jan '17
|Negoish
|6
|Negoish in Great Falls! (Mar '09)
|Jan '17
|Negoish
|5
|Small leather belts University asked
|Dec '16
|junhongbelt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Great Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC