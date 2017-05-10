State of Montana v. Charles Byron Str...

State of Montana v. Charles Byron Stratton

COUNSEL OF RECORD: For Appellant: Chad Wright, Chief Appellate Defender, James Reavis, Assistant Appellate Defender, Helena, Montana For Appellee: Timothy C. Fox, Montana Attorney General, Mardell Ployhar, Assistant Attorney General, Helena, Montana, John Parker, Cascade County Attorney, Amanda Lofink, Deputy County Attorney, Great Falls, Montana A 1 Defendant Charles Stratton appeals from his conviction in the Eighth Judicial District, Cascade County. Stratton was convicted of Obstructing a Peace Officer, Partner or Family Member Assault, three counts of Criminal Endangerment, two counts of Violation of Order of Protection, and Resisting Arrest.

