News Minute: Here is the latest Montana news from The Associated Press at 3:50 a.m. MDT
Dylan Donahue was as far away from a football field as he could imagine, working for his father's roofing business in Montana and wondering what had become of his NFL dreams. Nearly five years later, Donahue is a fifth-round draft pick by the Jets out of Division-II West Georgia, a relentless outside linebacker/defensive end who's expected to help jumpstart New York's pass rush and be a key contributor on special teams as a rookie.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFBB.
Add your comments below
Great Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Daphne sellers (Aug '14)
|Apr 16
|Jay
|2
|Ulm Music Thread (Jan '15)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|5
|I heard ya'll go burrying people up in the moun...
|Mar '17
|Alaura7
|2
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|Vanilla Wolf
|72
|Negoish in Black Eagle! (Jul '09)
|Jan '17
|Negoish
|6
|Negoish in Great Falls! (Mar '09)
|Jan '17
|Negoish
|5
|Small leather belts University asked
|Dec '16
|junhongbelt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Great Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC