News Minute: Here is the latest Montana news from The Associated Press at 3:50 a.m. MDT

Dylan Donahue was as far away from a football field as he could imagine, working for his father's roofing business in Montana and wondering what had become of his NFL dreams. Nearly five years later, Donahue is a fifth-round draft pick by the Jets out of Division-II West Georgia, a relentless outside linebacker/defensive end who's expected to help jumpstart New York's pass rush and be a key contributor on special teams as a rookie.

