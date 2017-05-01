Montana woman pleads guilty to infant's death in Poplar
In This April 22, 2016 file photo a memorial is placed in front of the house for Kenzley Olson in Poplar, Mont. Federal prosecutors say Janelle Red Dog of Poplar, abused Olson, a 13-month-old girl in her care, and used methamphetamine while Olson was unconscious and, when she stopped breathing, put her body in a bag and threw it in a trash can before going home to sleep.
