Montana woman pleads guilty to infant...

Montana woman pleads guilty to infant's death in Poplar

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: SFGate

In This April 22, 2016 file photo a memorial is placed in front of the house for Kenzley Olson in Poplar, Mont. Federal prosecutors say Janelle Red Dog of Poplar, abused Olson, a 13-month-old girl in her care, and used methamphetamine while Olson was unconscious and, when she stopped breathing, put her body in a bag and threw it in a trash can before going home to sleep.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Great Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Daphne sellers (Aug '14) Apr 16 Jay 2
Ulm Music Thread (Jan '15) Mar '17 Musikologist 5
I heard ya'll go burrying people up in the moun... Mar '17 Alaura7 2
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10) Mar '17 Vanilla Wolf 72
Negoish in Black Eagle! (Jul '09) Jan '17 Negoish 6
Negoish in Great Falls! (Mar '09) Jan '17 Negoish 5
Small leather belts University asked Dec '16 junhongbelt 1
See all Great Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Great Falls Forum Now

Great Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Great Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Great Falls, MT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,954 • Total comments across all topics: 280,744,138

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC