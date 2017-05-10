Interior has yet to meet with tribal ...

Interior has yet to meet with tribal leaders over Bears Ears

Thursday May 4

Ryan Zinke has been Interior secretary for just two months, but leaders of some tribal nations in the West say he's already been a disappointment. Amid a looming deadline for a review of a controversial monument within sacred tribal lands, Zinke hasn't picked up the phone for the very Indigenous leaders that could be most impacted by his decision.

