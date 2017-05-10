Interior has yet to meet with tribal leaders over Bears Ears
Ryan Zinke has been Interior secretary for just two months, but leaders of some tribal nations in the West say he's already been a disappointment. Amid a looming deadline for a review of a controversial monument within sacred tribal lands, Zinke hasn't picked up the phone for the very Indigenous leaders that could be most impacted by his decision.
Great Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Daphne sellers (Aug '14)
|Apr 16
|Jay
|2
|Ulm Music Thread (Jan '15)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|5
|I heard ya'll go burrying people up in the moun...
|Mar '17
|Alaura7
|2
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|Vanilla Wolf
|72
|Negoish in Black Eagle! (Jul '09)
|Jan '17
|Negoish
|6
|Negoish in Great Falls! (Mar '09)
|Jan '17
|Negoish
|5
|Small leather belts University asked
|Dec '16
|junhongbelt
|1
