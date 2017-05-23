GOP candidate charged with misdemeanor assault of reporter
Thursday's nationally-watched election for Montana's sole congressional seat got a last-minute twist when the Republican candidate, Greg Gianforte , was charged with misdemeanor assault for grabbing a reporter by the neck and throwing him to the ground. Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin made the announcement shortly before midnight Wednesday in a written statement, about six hours after the attack on reporter Ben Jacobs of The Guardian.
