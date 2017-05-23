Dunn Family Reacts: "Our heavy hearts won't let up for awhile"

The first words out of Robynn Dunn-Bracke's mouth, as she reflects on Tuesday's killing of Sheriff's Deputy Mason Moore, less than three years after her late husband, Joseph Dunn, was killed in the line of duty in Cascade County. "From the minute I heard about it until I'm talking to you now, I've been crying and just feeling the weight that this family is experiencing and just wishing I was there comforting them, and knowing there are really no words and nothing that can take away the pain."

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFBB.