Dunn Family Reacts: "Our heavy hearts won't let up for awhile"
The first words out of Robynn Dunn-Bracke's mouth, as she reflects on Tuesday's killing of Sheriff's Deputy Mason Moore, less than three years after her late husband, Joseph Dunn, was killed in the line of duty in Cascade County. "From the minute I heard about it until I'm talking to you now, I've been crying and just feeling the weight that this family is experiencing and just wishing I was there comforting them, and knowing there are really no words and nothing that can take away the pain."
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFBB.
Add your comments below
Great Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10)
|54 min
|MuswellHillUK
|74
|John Jennings
|May 20
|Transplant
|1
|Daphne sellers (Aug '14)
|Apr '17
|Jay
|2
|Ulm Music Thread (Jan '15)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|5
|I heard ya'll go burrying people up in the moun...
|Mar '17
|Alaura7
|2
|Negoish in Great Falls! (Mar '09)
|Jan '17
|Negoish
|5
|Richard Opper, Montana DPHHS should be fired (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
Find what you want!
Search Great Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC