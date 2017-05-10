Audubon bird festival June 9-11 in Great Falls

Join Montana Audubon for its 18th annual Wings Across the Big Sky bird festival, a celebration of Montana's 400-plus bird species and their diverse habitats, June 9-11 at the Great Falls Best Western Plus Heritage Inn. Keynote speaker David Ringer, the chief network officer with National Audubon, will talk about conservation issues related to birds and habitat in the Northern Great Plains - Northern Rocky Mountains region.

