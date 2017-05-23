Alltech acquires Montana-based feed manufacturer
The acquisition includes manufacturing facilities in Billings and Great Falls, as well as outlets in Billings, Dillon, Great Falls, Lewistown and Miles City. Photo courtesy of Alltech.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World-Grain.
Comments
Add your comments below
Great Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10)
|55 min
|MuswellHillUK
|74
|John Jennings
|May 20
|Transplant
|1
|Daphne sellers (Aug '14)
|Apr '17
|Jay
|2
|Ulm Music Thread (Jan '15)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|5
|I heard ya'll go burrying people up in the moun...
|Mar '17
|Alaura7
|2
|Negoish in Great Falls! (Mar '09)
|Jan '17
|Negoish
|5
|Richard Opper, Montana DPHHS should be fired (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
Find what you want!
Search Great Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC