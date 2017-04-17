Swift Current man killed during hit-a...

Swift Current man killed during hit-and-run in U.S.

CBC News

Authorities say a Swift Current man was killed after his van hit a semi on I-15 near Great Falls, Mont. U.S. authorities have identified a Canadian man who was killed after his minivan struck a tractor-trailer that left the scene of the crash on Interstate 15 in northern Montana.

