Sharing Taiko experience with Great F...

Sharing Taiko experience with Great Falls

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Lethbridge Herald

The Lethbridge Twinning Society is celebrating Canada's 150th anniversary by sharing one of the city's cultural gems with its sister city, Great Falls, Mont. Twinning Society members, along with Lethbridge's Japanese Taiko drumming group, HIBIKIYA, will travel to Great Falls this weekend to participate in the 38th Annual "Ice Breaker Road Race."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lethbridge Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Great Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Daphne sellers (Aug '14) Apr 16 Jay 2
Ulm Music Thread (Jan '15) Mar 29 Musikologist 5
I heard ya'll go burrying people up in the moun... Mar 20 Alaura7 2
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10) Mar '17 Vanilla Wolf 72
Negoish in Black Eagle! (Jul '09) Jan '17 Negoish 6
Negoish in Great Falls! (Mar '09) Jan '17 Negoish 5
Small leather belts University asked Dec '16 junhongbelt 1
See all Great Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Great Falls Forum Now

Great Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Great Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Dalai Lama
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mitt Romney
 

Great Falls, MT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,489 • Total comments across all topics: 280,424,054

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC