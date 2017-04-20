Sharing Taiko experience with Great Falls
The Lethbridge Twinning Society is celebrating Canada's 150th anniversary by sharing one of the city's cultural gems with its sister city, Great Falls, Mont. Twinning Society members, along with Lethbridge's Japanese Taiko drumming group, HIBIKIYA, will travel to Great Falls this weekend to participate in the 38th Annual "Ice Breaker Road Race."
