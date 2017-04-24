in Re: the Estate of Helen Edwards

in Re: the Estate of Helen Edwards

Next Story Prev Story
46 min ago Read more: FindLaw

COUNSEL OF RECORD: For Appellant: Ward E. "Mick" Taleff, Connor J. Murphy, Taleff & Murphy, P.C., Great Falls, Montana, Timothy B. Strauch, Strauch Law Firm, PLLC, Missoula, Montana For Appellees: Stephanie Gehres Kruer, Kruer Law Firm, P.C., Sheridan, Montana Lyman H. Bennett, III, Attorney at Law, Virginia City, Montana, For Amicus Curiae: John B. Horrell, Horrell Law Office, PLLC, Missoula, Montana, A 1 In September 2010, Helen Edwards executed a will and created a trust , leaving most of her estate to her niece, G.G. Verone. She executed a new will and amended her trust in 2012 , leaving much of her estate to her housekeeper, Nancy Schulz, and to her handyman, Paul Degel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Great Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Daphne sellers (Aug '14) Apr 16 Jay 2
Ulm Music Thread (Jan '15) Mar 29 Musikologist 5
I heard ya'll go burrying people up in the moun... Mar '17 Alaura7 2
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10) Mar '17 Vanilla Wolf 72
Negoish in Black Eagle! (Jul '09) Jan '17 Negoish 6
Negoish in Great Falls! (Mar '09) Jan '17 Negoish 5
Small leather belts University asked Dec '16 junhongbelt 1
See all Great Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Great Falls Forum Now

Great Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Great Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Great Falls, MT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,970 • Total comments across all topics: 280,593,818

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC