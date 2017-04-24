in Re: the Estate of Helen Edwards
COUNSEL OF RECORD: For Appellant: Ward E. "Mick" Taleff, Connor J. Murphy, Taleff & Murphy, P.C., Great Falls, Montana, Timothy B. Strauch, Strauch Law Firm, PLLC, Missoula, Montana For Appellees: Stephanie Gehres Kruer, Kruer Law Firm, P.C., Sheridan, Montana Lyman H. Bennett, III, Attorney at Law, Virginia City, Montana, For Amicus Curiae: John B. Horrell, Horrell Law Office, PLLC, Missoula, Montana, A 1 In September 2010, Helen Edwards executed a will and created a trust , leaving most of her estate to her niece, G.G. Verone. She executed a new will and amended her trust in 2012 , leaving much of her estate to her housekeeper, Nancy Schulz, and to her handyman, Paul Degel.
