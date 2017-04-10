Ray Bloxham | Courtesy of Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance Utaha s...
Courtesy of Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance Utah's Coal Hollow strip mine near Alton hopes to expand operations, tapping federal coal near its current operations, which are running out of coal. On Wednesday, the Trump administration lifted a year-old moratorium that had delayed Alton Coal Co.'
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
Great Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ulm Music Thread (Jan '15)
|Mar 29
|Musikologist
|5
|I heard ya'll go burrying people up in the moun...
|Mar 20
|Alaura7
|2
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|Vanilla Wolf
|72
|Negoish in Black Eagle! (Jul '09)
|Jan '17
|Negoish
|6
|Negoish in Great Falls! (Mar '09)
|Jan '17
|Negoish
|5
|Small leather belts University asked
|Dec '16
|junhongbelt
|1
|Richard Opper, Montana DPHHS should be fired
|Nov '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
Find what you want!
Search Great Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC