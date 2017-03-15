NFL bust Ryan Leaf is finally clawing out of his personal hell 0:0

NFL bust Ryan Leaf is finally clawing...

Ryan Leaf is still picking up the pieces of a broken life, years after flaming out of the NFL and serving time behind bars. "I always believed that because I was a good football player, that made me better than you, and that's not the case at all," Leaf, 40, said Tuesday during an interview on "Ellen."

