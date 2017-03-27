Montana tribe sues Trump administrati...

Montana tribe sues Trump administration for lifting coal moratorium

Wednesday

A Native American tribe in Montana filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration on Wednesday, challenging its decision to lift a moratorium on coal leases on public land without first consulting with tribal leaders. The Northern Cheyenne Tribe, located in southern Montana, said the administration lifted the moratorium without hearing the tribe's concerns about the impact the coal-leasing program has on the tribe, its members and lands.

