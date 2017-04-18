Diocese filing for bankruptcy to settle sex abuse claims

In this Jan. 16, 2008 photo, Bishop Michael Warfel, of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Great Falls-Billings, speaks before communion during his installation as the seventh bishop of the diocese at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Great Falls, Montana. Warfel announced Friday, March 31, 2017, the diocese was filing for bankruptcy as part of a settlement with 72 people who filed sex claims against priests, nuns and lay church workers.

