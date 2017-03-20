City of Great Falls v. Maemie Allderdice

City of Great Falls v. Maemie Allderdice

COUNSEL OF RECORD: For Appellant: Chad Wright, Chief Appellate Defender, Chad R. Vanisko, Assistant Appellate Defender, Helena, Montana, For Appellee: Timothy C. Fox, Montana Attorney General, Mardell Ployhar, Assistant Attorney General, Helena, Montana Sara Sexe, Great Falls City Attorney, Neil Arnie Anthon, Deputy City Attorney, Great Falls, Montana A 1 Defendant Maemie Allderdice appeals an order of the Eighth Judicial District Court, Cascade County, affirming an order of the Municipal Court of Great Falls, denying her motion to suppress blood test results related to her Driving Under the Influence charge and subsequent guilty plea.

