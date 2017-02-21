This tiny house vacation startup walked away from $500,000 on 'Shark Tank' - and doesn't regret it
A Harvard Business School graduate took a risky dig at billionaire venture capitalist Chris Sacca on a recent episode of "Shark Tank" - and it almost paid off. College friends Jon Staff and Pete Davis recently appeared on the show to pitch their startup, Getaway , which rents out tiny houses in the woods for city-dwellers looking to unplug.
