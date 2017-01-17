News Anchor - Great Falls
Are you a ready to be apart of a dynamic news team in the beautiful Big Sky country? If that's you, that's exactly who we want! Cowles Montana Media in Great Falls, MT is looking for an aggressive journalist to a to anchor and produce. We want someone who is a hardworking hard-working leader, willing to think outside the box.
|Negoish in Black Eagle! (Jul '09)
|Jan 10
|Negoish
|6
|Negoish in Great Falls! (Mar '09)
|Jan 2
|Negoish
|5
