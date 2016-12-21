Native artwork is truly a special gif...

Native artwork is truly a special gift for that special someone

Thursday Dec 22

Rawhide earrings, elaborate beadwork, and unique treats were among the items displayed at the Two Eagle River School and People's Center Christmas bazaars.

Great Falls, MT

