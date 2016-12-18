Arctic cold still chills Upper Plains...

Arctic cold still chills Upper Plains, Midwest

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Dec 18 Read more: USA Today

Another blast of Arctic chill will slam the Upper Plains and Midwest on Sunday with high temperatures remaining below zero, after snow and freezing rain blanketed the region on Saturday. Arctic cold still chills Upper Plains, Midwest Another blast of Arctic chill will slam the Upper Plains and Midwest on Sunday with high temperatures remaining below zero, after snow and freezing rain blanketed the region on Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Great Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The womens leather belts cleaning stains coup 21 hr junhongbelt 1
Belt buckle in the design of men's belt is very... Tue junhongbelt 1
Simple technique for identifying genuine leathe... Dec 26 junhongbelt 1
Specification and packaging standard of custom ... Dec 23 junhongbelt 1
Leather belts manufacturers tell you how many k... Dec 22 junhongbelt 1
I heard ya'll go burrying people up in the moun... Dec 16 Alaura7 1
Rivet belt to waist shine retro fashion Nov 29 junhongbelt 1
See all Great Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Great Falls Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Watch for Cascade County was issued at December 28 at 2:08PM MST

Great Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Great Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
 

Great Falls, MT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,968 • Total comments across all topics: 277,417,574

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC