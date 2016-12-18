Arctic cold still chills Upper Plains, Midwest
Another blast of Arctic chill will slam the Upper Plains and Midwest on Sunday with high temperatures remaining below zero, after snow and freezing rain blanketed the region on Saturday. Arctic cold still chills Upper Plains, Midwest Another blast of Arctic chill will slam the Upper Plains and Midwest on Sunday with high temperatures remaining below zero, after snow and freezing rain blanketed the region on Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Great Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The womens leather belts cleaning stains coup
|21 hr
|junhongbelt
|1
|Belt buckle in the design of men's belt is very...
|Tue
|junhongbelt
|1
|Simple technique for identifying genuine leathe...
|Dec 26
|junhongbelt
|1
|Specification and packaging standard of custom ...
|Dec 23
|junhongbelt
|1
|Leather belts manufacturers tell you how many k...
|Dec 22
|junhongbelt
|1
|I heard ya'll go burrying people up in the moun...
|Dec 16
|Alaura7
|1
|Rivet belt to waist shine retro fashion
|Nov 29
|junhongbelt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Great Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC