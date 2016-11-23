Native American Heritage Month: India...

Native American Heritage Month: Indians in Lewis & Clark expedition remembered

Nov 23, 2016 Read more: The Countywide

When my sister Catherine and I visited the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center in Great Falls, Montana, in September, we gained a new appreciation for the huge contribution Native Americans made to the Corps of Discovery's success. Since November is Native American Heritage Month, it's appropriate to remember their role in the exciting expedition through our young country's unexplored territory from 1804 to 1806.

