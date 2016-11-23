Native American Heritage Month: Indians in Lewis & Clark expedition remembered
When my sister Catherine and I visited the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center in Great Falls, Montana, in September, we gained a new appreciation for the huge contribution Native Americans made to the Corps of Discovery's success. Since November is Native American Heritage Month, it's appropriate to remember their role in the exciting expedition through our young country's unexplored territory from 1804 to 1806.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Countywide.
Add your comments below
Great Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Specification and packaging standard of custom ...
|Fri
|junhongbelt
|1
|Leather belts manufacturers tell you how many k...
|Dec 22
|junhongbelt
|1
|I heard ya'll go burrying people up in the moun...
|Dec 16
|Alaura7
|1
|Rivet belt to waist shine retro fashion
|Nov 29
|junhongbelt
|1
|Jun Hong professional introduction Chain belt c...
|Nov 28
|junhongbelt
|1
|Richard Opper, Montana DPHHS should be fired
|Nov '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
|Jason K. Jezewski (Sep '08)
|Oct '16
|Stacy
|8
Find what you want!
Search Great Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC