Survey teams seek to confirm Maine, New Hampshire tornados
Damage survey teams from the National Weather Service are heading out to determine how many tornados touched down in Maine and Vermont on Saturday. The weather service in Gray, Maine, issued seven tornado warnings, the most it ever had issued in a single day or even an entire year.
