Survey teams seek to confirm Maine, N...

Survey teams seek to confirm Maine, New Hampshire tornados

Next Story Prev Story
29 min ago Read more: WCAX-TV Burlington

Damage survey teams from the National Weather Service are heading out to determine how many tornados touched down in Maine and Vermont on Saturday. The weather service in Gray, Maine, issued seven tornado warnings, the most it ever had issued in a single day or even an entire year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gray Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Monday storm could drop up to a foot of snow on... (Dec '16) Apr '17 Snowman 2
News Rapping firefighters go viral with ode to hose ... Apr '17 Bryan Fischer s H... 2
News Maine's Black Point Inn and Migis Lodge Named t... (Apr '08) Aug '16 migis lodge sewage 2
News Video Shows Officer Trying to Pull Over 2 Cows (Jul '16) Jul '16 beatlesinthebog 6
Need info- Caster (Mar '16) Mar '16 z 1
Debate: Gay Marriage - Gray, ME (Jan '12) Jan '12 Jennifer Rubinstein 2
Debate: Iowa GOP Debate - Gray, ME (Aug '11) Aug '11 tyler 1
See all Gray Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gray Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Cumberland County was issued at July 02 at 2:55AM EDT

Gray Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gray Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
 

Gray, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,772 • Total comments across all topics: 282,180,206

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC