Severe thunderstorms, 2 tornadoes wreak havoc in western Maine
A series of strong thunderstorms - and two confirmed tornadoes - brought down trees, flooded and blocked roads, displaced campers and knocked out power on Saturday in the western reaches of Maine, according to the National Weather Service. While Maine is no stranger to summer storms, having two twisters touch down less than four hours apart was an extraordinary weather event.
