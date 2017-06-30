'Summer of Mercy' program planned for...

'Summer of Mercy' program planned for youth at Parish of the Holy Eucharist

Thursday Jun 8 Read more: Bangor Daily News

Young people in Falmouth, Yarmouth, Gray, and Freeport will be busy learning about the corporal works of mercy in a most effective way this summer: by performing them. The "Summer of Mercy" is open to all sixth through 12th-graders and is being organized by the Parish of the Holy Eucharist in the Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland.

